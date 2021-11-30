Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

NYSE ZEN traded up $7.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.11. The stock had a trading volume of 426,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,289. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.90. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,857.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $41,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

