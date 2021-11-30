ZeroSwap (ZEE) Hits One Day Volume of $1.11 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00045311 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00236261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

