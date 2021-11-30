Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.54. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $195.80 and a twelve month high of $486.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.