Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.41.

Shares of ZM opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $195.80 and a one year high of $486.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.91 and a 200-day moving average of $316.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

