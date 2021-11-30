Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.56 million.Zscaler also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.110 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.50.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.49 and its 200-day moving average is $256.12. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $143.40 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,155,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.