Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.56 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,251. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $143.40 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.71 and a 200-day moving average of $258.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.50.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,155,421. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

