Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.14

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 24415907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 449,696 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after buying an additional 83,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

