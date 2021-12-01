$0.04 EPS Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). 3D Systems posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,863 shares of company stock valued at $464,577. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after buying an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 724.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $21,890,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.11. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

