$0.09 EPS Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

BKCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,588,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 358,706 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,221. The company has a market capitalization of $316.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.76. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

