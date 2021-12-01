$0.09 EPS Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.12. Concrete Pumping posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

BBCP opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $462.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.