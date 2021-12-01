$0.09 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. 804,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,092. The company has a market cap of $381.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.