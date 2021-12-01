-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 30,613.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 489,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 153,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 124,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

