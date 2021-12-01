$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.15. NETGEAR reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,605 shares of company stock valued at $572,162 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,742. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.57.

NETGEAR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

