-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 3.11.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

