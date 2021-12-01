$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $36.22 on Friday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.20 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

