-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.40). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

ASMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

