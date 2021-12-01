$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. NCR reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. NCR has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.75.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

