$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,717 shares of company stock worth $1,796,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 221,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,267,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,850,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.