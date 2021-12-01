$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $937.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Clean Harbors posted sales of $796.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLH traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.34. 2,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

