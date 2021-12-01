$1.08 EPS Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $259,268. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 101.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 115.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $753.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.