$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Shares of A stock opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.09. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

