$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $808.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. 64,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,234. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.56 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after purchasing an additional 236,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

