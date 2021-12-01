120,749 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 120,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,875,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604,929 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.