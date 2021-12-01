$126.05 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce $126.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.10 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $100.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $480.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.98 million to $482.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $504.57 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Truist reduced their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.37. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $6,223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tivity Health by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

