132,257 Shares in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $63,643.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TARA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.80. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

