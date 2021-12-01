13,839 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Acquired by blooom inc.

blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. blooom inc. owned about 0.17% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 230,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000.

Shares of SPDN opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $19.27.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.