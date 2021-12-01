1,760 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

Datadog stock opened at $178.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,273.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $45,633,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $251,683.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,272,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,839,027 shares of company stock worth $463,170,445 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

