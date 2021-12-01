1,790 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $12,607,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DLO. HSBC upped their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. New Street Research began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of DLO opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.