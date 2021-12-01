18,415 Shares in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,471,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,105,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get European Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU).

Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.