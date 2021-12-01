18,521 Shares in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENVI opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

