19,304 Shares in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 23.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 98.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 180.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 72,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $290.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirkland's Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

