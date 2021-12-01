-$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.32). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARNA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after buying an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.35. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

