2,110 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after purchasing an additional 937,118 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,401 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 752,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $31,787,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

