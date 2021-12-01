22,726 Shares in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NISN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NISN opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

