2,325 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.