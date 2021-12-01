$251.09 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce sales of $251.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.86 million to $254.48 million. PRA Group posted sales of $273.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $109,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,398. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PRA Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 267,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $43.16. 326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.34. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $48.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

