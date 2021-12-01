2,922 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.