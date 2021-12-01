3,071 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,097.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $347,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $161.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.09. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $121.14 and a 12-month high of $167.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.