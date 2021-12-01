$310.11 Million in Sales Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post sales of $310.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.30 million. Omnicell posted sales of $249.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,394 shares of company stock worth $9,700,301. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

