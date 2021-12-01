3,220 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 517,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,399,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

