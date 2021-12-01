3,325 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.