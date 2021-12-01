$333.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will report $333.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.00 million and the lowest is $320.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLMN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $64,967,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $37,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $24,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

