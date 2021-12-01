$345.51 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $345.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.94 million and the lowest is $329.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $154.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,677 shares of company stock worth $2,675,360. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,443. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

