36,230 Shares in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RNRG opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13.

