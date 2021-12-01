37,258 Shares in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $943,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $352,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $61,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NUWE opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Nuwellis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

