375,500 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 375,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,289,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 4.8% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,934. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

