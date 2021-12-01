3i Group (LON:III) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,282.66

3i Group Plc (LON:III) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,282.66 ($16.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,403.50 ($18.34). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,388 ($18.13), with a volume of 1,644,780 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,735 ($22.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,283.80. The stock has a market cap of £13.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 19.25 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

