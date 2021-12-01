3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lowered by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 209,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,630,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in 3M by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $170.04 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

