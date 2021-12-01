$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the highest is $4.94 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $19.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 128,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,009. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

