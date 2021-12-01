43,293 Shares in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REKR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, Director Glenn S. Goord acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,000 shares of company stock worth $617,930. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

